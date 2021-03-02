A bit of a milestone for Red Sox Rule 5 pitcher Garrett Whitlock

But it was more meaningful than that. It was the first game for Whitlock since July 3, 2019, when he was a Double A Yankees prospect. He had Tommy John surgery later that month.

It also was the first time Whitlock appeared in a major league spring training game.

“It was a lot of fun to go out there and compete,” Whitlock said. “Being in that situation was exciting for me.”

Under Rule 5, the Sox must keep Whitlock on the major league roster all season to retain him.

“It’s a huge opportunity,” he said. “I can’t thank the Red Sox enough for picking me up. I just want to go out there and compete my butt off and just enjoy the process.”

For now, Whitlock would best fit the Sox as a reliever. He was primarily a starter with the Yankees.

“He was really good; you can see his stuff,” Sox manager Alex Cora said. “We just want him to stay healthy and keep progressing. On the mound he looks like a big-league pitcher.”

Boarding process

Hirokazu Sawamura had his first day in camp and played catch on the field. Cora said the 32-year-old righthander from Japan would get a chance to acclimate before getting into a game.

“We want him to feel comfortable the first few days,” Cora said. “We don’t want him to rush into the baseball part of it. He will get his work in.

“But at the same time, there’s a lot of stuff that is behind the scenes that we want him to do and then after that, we’ll make decisions as far as, like, when he’s going to pitch in a real game.”

Sawamura is the first Red Sox player from Japan since Koji Uehara in 2016. His presence in camp brought out a small crowd of Japanese journalists.

Initial impressions

Nearly half the 40-man roster was turned over during Cora’s 10-month absence from the organization, and he’s seeing a lot of players in person for the first time. Righthander Connor Seabold has made a positive impression. Seabold’s four-seam fastball was 95-96 miles per hour during his scoreless inning against the Braves Monday, a jump from last year that increases separation with his changeup. “I didn’t expect that one,” Cora said. “You can see his changeup, it’s a good one.”

Pérez sharp

The first hitter Martín Pérez faced reached on an infield hit when he forgot to cover first base. A double-play grounder followed, and Pérez was perfect from there for two innings. “There’s a few things that we believe he can do to be better,” Cora said. “Be more aggressive in the strike zone. He can get people out in the strike zone. He doesn’t have to nibble that much. If he does that, he can go deeper into games.” … Red Sox prospect Rio Gomez appeared on ESPN’s telecast to pay tribute to his late father. ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez, who unexpectedly died last month, was a regular visitor to Fenway South to see his son … Alex Verdugo has yet to get into a game and isn’t scheduled to play until Friday. He has been taking swings in the batting cage to build up, something he prefers instead of games at this stage of camp.

Tee ball

Xander Bogaerts, who is out with a sore right elbow, took some swings off a tee. “He’s progressing the right way,” Cora said. Bogaerts is still a few days away from throwing … Righthander Zac Grotz, who came off the mound in Monday’s game with an apparent elbow injury, will be shut down for a few days. Cora said exams showed “nothing major” and that Grotz was just sore … 2020 Rays postseason hero Randy Arozarena started in left field. Manager Kevin Cash said he wanted to get Arozarena some experience playing in front of the Fenway Park-like wall at JetBlue Park in preparation for the regular season. Arozarena has yet to play a game at Fenway.

