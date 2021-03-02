Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy released by Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins released linebacker Kyle Van Noy after one season, a league source confirmed to the Globe.

The ex-Patriot, in a statement to the NFL Network, said he expected to stay in Miami longer than one year.

“I am surprised and disappointed in their decision,” Van Noy. “As a captain, I gave my all to the team. I fought through a painful hip injury during the season, including spending time in the hospital after a game. I was brought there to be a leader and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me.”