Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy released by Miami Dolphins

By Trevor Hass Boston.com,Updated March 2, 2021, 21 minutes ago
Kyle Van Noy played the 2020 season with the Miami Dolphins.
Kyle Van Noy played the 2020 season with the Miami Dolphins.Doug Murray/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins released linebacker Kyle Van Noy after one season, a league source confirmed to the Globe.

The ex-Patriot, in a statement to the NFL Network, said he expected to stay in Miami longer than one year.

“I am surprised and disappointed in their decision,” Van Noy. “As a captain, I gave my all to the team. I fought through a painful hip injury during the season, including spending time in the hospital after a game. I was brought there to be a leader and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me.”

Van Noy left the Patriots as a free agent after the 2019 season, and New England struggled to find his replacement during a disappointing 7-9 2020 season.

ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe said the move saves Miami about $9.75 million in cap space. He signed a four-year, $51-million contract last offseason.

The McCourty twins, Devin and Jason, quote-tweeted Garofolo’s report and added two eye emojis above a photo of Van Noy in a Patriots uniform.

Van Noy tied for third among non-defensive linemen in total pressures last season (28) and registered 69 tackles and six sacks, but Wolfe described his play as “up-and-down” in 2020.

