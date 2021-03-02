Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy released by Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins released linebacker Kyle Van Noy after one season, a league source confirmed to the Globe.
The ex-Patriot, in a statement to the NFL Network, said he expected to stay in Miami longer than one year.
“I am surprised and disappointed in their decision,” Van Noy. “As a captain, I gave my all to the team. I fought through a painful hip injury during the season, including spending time in the hospital after a game. I was brought there to be a leader and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me.”
Van Noy left the Patriots as a free agent after the 2019 season, and New England struggled to find his replacement during a disappointing 7-9 2020 season.
ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe said the move saves Miami about $9.75 million in cap space. He signed a four-year, $51-million contract last offseason.
The McCourty twins, Devin and Jason, quote-tweeted Garofolo’s report and added two eye emojis above a photo of Van Noy in a Patriots uniform.
Van Noy tied for third among non-defensive linemen in total pressures last season (28) and registered 69 tackles and six sacks, but Wolfe described his play as “up-and-down” in 2020.