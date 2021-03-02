Holy Cross ends its men’s basketball season prior to Patriot League tournament after positive COVID-19 test

In advance of this week’s Patriot League tournament, the Holy Cross men’s basketball program has ended its season because of a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Holy Cross (5-11), the eighth seed, was scheduled to host Loyola-Maryland in a first-round game Wednesday.

“With this unfortunate news, we are disappointed that our season has been cut short,” Holy Cross second-year coach Brett Nelson said in a statement.

“I am extremely proud of and grateful for our players, staff and everyone associated with our program. Our team has grown tremendously this season in many ways. The future of Holy Cross basketball is very bright, and we have laid a great foundation moving forward.”