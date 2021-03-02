Marcus Smart getting closer to return from calf strain, but no timetable set

Smart suffered a Grade 1 calf strain in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ Jan. 30 loss to the Lakers. The Celtics initially said he would be sidelined for 2-3 weeks, but now his absence is approaching five weeks. The Celtics face the Raptors on Thursday before getting a week off for the All-Star break. Stevens said Smart intends to stay in Boston to work with the team’s medical staff during the brief hiatus.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Tuesday that guard Marcus Smart is “getting a lot closer” as he works his way back from a calf injury, but that his return date remains unclear.

The Celtics are scheduled to practice next Wednesday before playing the Nets on Thursday, and then they are planning to have two more practices before their game against the Rockets on Sunday, March 14, so Smart will likely have opportunities to ramp up his activity level in five-on-five scrimmages.

“That should give him even more of a chance to practice,” Stevens said. “And so, any time after that, then I would assume he’d probably be more ready than not having any practice time. Now, that said, I don’t know if he’ll be that advanced by the time we get back on the practice court.”

The Celtics entered Tuesday’s game against the Clippers with a 7-9 record since Smart’s injury. Jaylen Brown, who missed Sunday’s game against the Wizards because of a sore left knee, returned to face Los Angeles.

Pritchard rolls with role

Rookie Payton Pritchard has become an essential cog for Boston, particularly after multiple injuries to other backcourt players. After starting for all four years at West Linn (Ore.) High School and all four years at Oregon, coming off the bench for the first time in his career and finding his fit as a scorer could have been a challenge.

But Pritchard said that he was more of a playmaker in his freshman year of high school and his freshman year of college, so he knows how to adjust when he is not tasked with taking 15 shots a game. He attempted 6.3 shots per contest during his freshman season with the Ducks and is averaging the same number during his rookie year in Boston.

“I’ve actually already been through this process,” Pritchard said, “and my role isn’t necessarily to get 20 shots or anything like that, but to come in with energy, knock down the shots I get and make plays. I’ve been here before, and it’s about growing and doing my role to the best of my abilities.”

Paying penalty for fouls

The Celtics have had issues this season sending opponents into the free-throw bonus early in quarters. The Wizards attempted 17 first-quarter foul shots Sunday, the most by any team in a first quarter this season.

Stevens said there is a fine line between being cautious about fouling and making sure his team is still defending with the needed physicality.

“We don’t want to be unassertive,” Stevens said. “We don’t want to be not impactful. But we just can’t foul as much. And I think that there comes a time where you have to just realize like, if you’re fouling too much, it’s hard to play, because you’re either putting the team into the bonus early or you’re giving them free throws once they’re there.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.