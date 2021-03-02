Tuesday’s Red Sox spring training report: First win is in the books

Breakdown : The Sox scored six runs in the third inning, all off righthander David Hess. Kiké Hernández and Jarren Duran homered to start the inning. J.D. Martinez (2 for 3) followed with a single and Rafael Devers with a homer to center. All three homers were no-doubters. Martín Pérez went two scoreless innings on 16 pitches.

Next: The Sox remain in Fort Myers to play the Twins at Hammond Stadium again Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. Nick Pivetta will oppose José Berríos. The game will be on WEEI-AM.

