‘It’s a Sin’ and ‘The Great Believers’ deserve to be watched and read

Have you seen “It’s a Sin”? The AIDS miniseries can be hard to watch, especially as we cope with a different pandemic and the inequalities that have led some communities to be struck hardest by it. The five-parter, currently on HBO Max, brings back some of the rage and sorrow of the AIDS crisis, whose first cases were reported by the CDC 40 years ago this June.

But still, it’s a worthwhile watch, as it follows a small group of friends through the 1980s. Written by Russell T. Davies, whose credits include “Queer as Folk,” “A Very English Scandal,” and “Years and Years,” the story sometimes seems a bit generic, featuring characters we’ve seen a few times before. But the reach of the group portrait it paints, as it tracks the joys of coming out, the early denials of AIDS, and, of course, the tragic outcomes, is resonant and powerful. Each episode jumps ahead a few years, as in “Years and Years,” so that, alas, you’re never quite sure which characters will still be alive in the next chapter.