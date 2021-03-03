AG wins settlement in tech scam case

The couple targeted senior citizens in Massachusetts and across the country by sending deceptive pop-up ads to their computers warning seniors of viruses or other problems, and then charging them for repairs that were unnecessary, according to the lawsuit filed in 2019.

Under the settlement, Shalu and Vishal Chawla, who operated Vtech Software Solutions Inc., also agreed to be barred from ever again operating any technical support companies.

A married couple that ran a tech support business from their Melrose home will pay $145,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by Attorney General Maura Healey that accused them of preying on seniors by charging them to fix nonexistent computer problems.

Advertisement

“This couple ran a company that scammed elderly residents into paying money for tech support on their computers they didn’t need,” Healey said in a statement following approval of the settlement in Suffolk Superior Court.

Healey’s office estimates that between June 2014 and November 2016, VTech Software Solution Inc. sold at least $70,000 in fake tech support services to Massachusetts residents. The company charged more than 200 Massachusetts consumers approximately $200 to $3,000 each for unnecessary and illusory computer support services, the suit says.

In an affidavit filed in the case, Edward Hutchinson, 73, of Watertown said he was working on a spreadsheet in 2016 when his computer screen went blue and made “siren noises.” A phone number popped up instructing him to call Vtech for immediate assistance, the affidavit said, and while “in semi-panic mode” Hutchinson talked to someone who asked a series of questions — including his age — and then let the support person remotely access his computer.

Hutchinson used a credit card to pay $199.99 for “one year of protection.” He later received dozens of calls from people seeking to “follow up” on his computer problems.

The $145,000 settlement will be used to pay full refunds to Hutchinson and other victims, the attorney general’s office said.

Advertisement

Anyone who feels victimized by VTech Software, or by an affiliated company, Techmate Inc., should call the attorney general’s office at 617-963-2628 to possibly have their losses covered.

















Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.