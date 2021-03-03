Fidelity added 2,000 jobs last year

Boston-based Fidelity Investments added some 2,000 positions to the company in 2020, growing its global workforce by about 4 percent, to end the year with more than 47,000 employees, as the company reported record revenue and operating income during the COVID-19 pandemic. Net employment actually fell in Massachusetts, however, by about 200 jobs, or 3 percent, to more than 5,700, according to a Fidelity spokesman. Revenue at the privately held company, which manages mutual funds and provides benefits administration services, was up slightly for the year ($21 billion), as was operating income ($7.2 billion). Fidelity experienced dramatic increases in call and trading volumes in 2020, particularly during the market volatility and economic uncertainty spurred by the pandemic, chief executive Abigail Johnson said in her annual letter to shareholders on Tuesday. Fidelity hired more than 10,000 new associates last year to keep up with the demand, although many were either for temporary jobs or to fill existing positions. — JON CHESTO

BIOTECHNOLOGY

National Resilience completes purchase of former Genzyme plant

National Resilience Inc. has completed the purchase of the former Genzyme biomanufacturing plant on Harvard-owned land in Allston from French drug giant Sanofi, for an undisclosed amount. The sale of the 310,000-square-foot factory became public in February when the Boston Planning & Development Agency terminated the property’s tax-break status with the city to prepare for the deal. Resilience, as the San Diego-based company is known, has said it would essentially keep the 250-person workforce in Allston at the new plant and add more in the future as Resilience finds new biotech clients. Resilience will continue to make products for Sanofi through the end of the year, at least; Sanofi is shifting its manufacturing work in Allston to its Framingham campus. Meanwhile, brokerage JLL announced that it has completed the $33 million sale of the Sanofi Genzyme campus in Northborough, a 212,000-square-foot industrial complex used by Sanofi for packaging, testing, and distribution. — JON CHESTO

AUTOMOTIVE

Volvo to sell only electric vehicles by 2030, and only online

Volvo Cars one-upped larger rivals like General Motors and added momentum to the movement toward electric vehicles Tuesday by saying it would convert its entire lineup to battery power by 2030, no longer selling cars with internal combustion engines. The declaration by the Swedish carmaker is the latest attempt by a traditional carmaker to break with its fossil fuels past. It is also one of the most ambitious proposals and ratchets up the pressure on others to follow suit. In another break from the practice of traditional carmakers, Volvo’s electric models will be sold exclusively online, bypassing dealers. GM said in January that it would go all-electric by 2035. Ford said last month it would sell only battery-powered cars in Europe starting in 2030, and the maker of Jaguar luxury cars made a similar promise. — NEW YORK TIMES

VIDEO GAMES

Next Harry Potter game to allow players to choose voice, body type, and gender

The next Harry Potter video game will allow players to customize their character’s voice, body type, and gender placement for the school dormitories, taking a stride toward inclusivity after several recent controversies stemming from comments by series creator J.K. Rowling that were seen as transphobic. Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for 2022 release from publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Inc. and developer Avalanche Software. When players start up the game, they will be able to create a character that has a masculine or feminine voice no matter what their body looks like, according to people familiar with the game’s development. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ATHLETIC GEAR

Longtime Nike executive resigns over possible ties to son’s resale sneaker business

A longtime top executive at Nike resigned amid questions about possible ties to her son’s sneaker resale business and whether he used a credit card in her name for the company. Ann Hebert, vice president and general manager of Nike’s North America division, “departed” from the company Monday, Nike said. In its statement, Nike said it would announce a replacement for her soon. Hebert, who had been with the company for more than 25 years, had made the decision to resign, the company said in an e-mail. Her resignation came a week after Bloomberg Businessweek published an article on the rise of West Coast Streetwear, a company that buys and resells limited editions of sneakers and clothing. — NEW YORK TIMES

RETAIL

Kohl’s profit rose, sales fell, in the fourth quarter

Kohl’s reported mixed results for its fiscal fourth quarter, delivering a 30 percent increase in profits but a 10 percent drop in sales. Results handily beat Wall Street estimates. Online sales growth remained strong, up 22 percent for the latest quarter, and accounted for 42 percent of net sales. The earnings report comes out as Kohl’s is fighting back against an investor group’s efforts to take control of the department store chain’s board, arguing that it would derail its progress and momentum. The investor group had said it had nominated nine members for Kohl’s board of directors as it looks to boost the company’s stock and its financial performance. The group owns a 9.5 percent stake in Kohl’s. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RENTAL CARS

Hertz finds a buyer to take it out of bankruptcy

Hertz has received a bid from Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management to purchase the rental-car company out of bankruptcy for as much as $4.2 billion, according to court documents. Under the plan, Knighthead and Certares would take control of Hertz when it emerges from its Chapter 11 reorganization, with the final value of the deal dependent on how much existing lenders participate in the financing. The bid is backed by a travel industry-focused investment fund that Knighthead and Certares created last year to take advantage of an expected rebound in companies that were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GROCERY DELIVERIES

Instacart, boosted by the pandemic, becomes one of the most valuable startups

Grocery delivery giant Instacart announced a new funding round on Tuesday, lifting its valuation to $39 billion and making the company one of the most valuable startups in the world. Buoyed by a surge in demand for deliveries during the pandemic, the company raised $265 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, and D1 Capital Partners, as well as Fidelity Management & Research Co. and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. The startup had been valued at $17.7 billion during its most recent funding round, which was less than five months ago. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STATIONERY

Paper Source files for bankruptcy

Paper Source, the stationery and craft supplies chain, filed for bankruptcy with plans to sell itself after COVID-19 hampered expansion plans. The company intends to hand control of the business to an affiliate of MidCap Financial, a lending arm of Apollo Global Management, in exchange for debt forgiveness, court papers show. Paper Source owes about $103 million to lenders, including more than $55 million under a first-lien term loan. Paper Source, which has 158 stores across the United States, expanded its reach last March when it bought about 30 stores from rival chain Papyrus out of bankruptcy. Less than three weeks later, Paper Source temporarily shut down all of its own stores, which generated more than 80 percent of sales in 2019. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

