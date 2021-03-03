Lockheed Martin closing Marion facility next year

“In our ongoing effort to drive down costs for customers and increase efficiency and value, we are consolidating some operations in our Rotary and Mission Systems business to better align employees, technology and facilities to meet customer needs,” Lockheed said in a statement.

The company is planning to move its Rotary and Mission Systems out of state in 2022 and said “a majority of employees will be offered the opportunity to relocate or, if possible, telework.”

Aerospace and defense manufacturer Lockheed Martin Corp. said it is closing its Marion facility next year.

Lockheed did not disclose how many employees would be affected by the move. Lockheed acquired Marion-based Sippican Holdings, a supplier of technology for the US Navy, in 2004. At the time, Sippican had more than 400 employees.

The news of the Marion facility’s closure was first reported by WPRI.

In a public filing, Lockheed said its Rotary and Mission Systems business generated $16 billion in net sales in 2020, or 25 percent of its total net sales.

In a statement on Facebook, US Representative Bill Keating said he is waiting on a response from Lockheed Martin about its decision to move “hundreds of jobs out of Massachusetts.”

“I am extremely disappointed to learn that Lockheed-Martin is closing their Marion facility,” said Keating, a Democrat who represents the 9th Congressional District and sits on the House Armed Services Committee. “My priority right now are the 400 employees who were blindsided by this news last week.”

He said it appears Lockheed is “joining the legion of corporations making decisions based on short term financial gain.”

The Maryland-based public company employs about 114,000 workers globally and said it would “continue to employ more than 540 people in Massachusetts” who either work at other facilities or work remotely.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.