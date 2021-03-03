Snapdragon Chemistry plans expansion in Waltham

A Waltham chemical manufacturer plans to significantly expand its footprint and more than double its workforce to supply drug makers with experimental medicines for clinical trials.

Snapdragon Chemistry, a privately held startup founded in 2014 by two chemistry professors from MIT and Boston University, plans to open a 51,000-square-foot building at 360 Second Ave. sometime in the last three months of the year. The company’s 16,000-square-foot headquarters is located nearby at 300 Second Ave.

Snapdragon has 38 employees, but will add at least 50 jobs “in the coming years,” the firm said in a news release.