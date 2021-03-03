Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A male painted bunting visited a feeder in Eastham, where it has been present off and on since November, a Western tanager arrived at a feeder in East Harwich, and a dickcissel was among house sparrows at a feeder in West Dennis.

A tufted duck continued in Great Pond in Eastham, where 43 ruddy ducks and 3 bald eagles were also noted.

Recent sightings (through Feb. 23) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A king eider continued near the railroad bridge on the Cape Cod Canal.

11 redheads continued at the old fish hatchery in Sandwich, where a gray catbird, a hermit thrush, a ruby-crowned kinglet, and a common yellowthroat were also seen.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, an Atlantic puffin, a harlequin duck, 2 dovekies, 13 common murre, a thick-billed murre, a black guillemot, 16 Iceland gulls, and a snowy owl.

Other sightings around the Cape included 5 black vultures in Bourne, 30 red crossbills in Falmouth, an orange-crowned warbler in Chatham, 2 blue-winged teal in Barnstable, 2 wood ducks in Harwich, a hoary redpoll and 210 common redpolls in South Wellfleet, and 2 evening grosbeaks in Wellfleet.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



