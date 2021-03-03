Get away and give back, a desert oasis in Mexico, and re-creating your favorite hotel at home

Readers hungry to support local businesses and restaurants negatively affected by the pandemic may want to consider Boston’s Revolution Hotel and Wildlife Hospitality group’s Getaway that Gives Back. Offered in partnership with Restaurant Strong and the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, guests who book an overnight staycation at the South End hotel will receive 10 percent off all room types; $25 gift card redeemable at in-house Cosmica Coffee; Cosmica (Mexican eatery and bar); or the nearby Beehive restaurant and bar. In addition, 5 percent of your total room rate will be donated to Restaurant Strong. Available through April 30. Rates from $110. 877-239-0882, www.provenancehotels.com/the-revolution-hotel

A guest room at the Revolution Hotel in Boston. Mount Vernon Company (custom credit)

KUSAMA INSTALLATIONS COLOR NY GARDENS

Fans of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s colorful, monumental, and immersive installations and paintings will be happy to discover her newest exhibit, “Kusama: Cosmic Nature,” opens this spring at the New York Botanical Garden (April 10 through Oct. 31). Billed as the first-ever comprehensive exploration of the artist’s lifelong fascination with the natural world, Kusama’s multiple outdoor installations — including signature polka-dotted organic forms and mesmerizing images of plants and flowers — will transform each visitor’s experience in the garden’s 250-acre landscape. Admission available through advance purchase of timed tickets; on sale to the public March 16. Adult: $35; ages 2-12: $15.

DESERT OASIS DEBUTS IN MEXICO

Soft adventure luxury is apparently a thing, and the newest addition to this travel category makes its stunning debut an hour’s drive into the desert landscape from San José del Cabo Airport, Mexico. Paradero Hotels’ Todos Santos is situated within the La Mesa farming community, an agricultural area comprising more than a dozen family-owned farms. The property’s 35 suites aim to blur the line between indoor and outdoor living, with walls designed to disappear into the background of farming fields and mountains. Noteworthy features include an on-site 100,000-square-foot botanical garden with 60 endemic species; artisan-made furniture from Mexico; half-moon infinity pool; below-ground spa inspired by a secret watering hole; open-fire kitchen with a traditional Oaxacan clay oven; and guided hiking and mountain biking. Miss the ocean? Nearby surf and sea experiences can be arranged. Rates from $550. www.paraderohotels.com

HOME-SWAPPING SITE

Dreaming about travel but worried about the cost? Love Home Swap, a members-only global home-swapping platform, allows you to explore the world through the power of sharing. The site features thousands of homes — from beachside condos to mountain homes to penthouses with city views — in 110-plus countries worldwide. How does it work? Members can choose from a classic, simultaneous swap, where you swap houses with someone else (either at the same time or on different dates), or a non-simultaneous points swap, allowing you to travel without having to match your plans with another member. Choose from three different monthly plans; lite ($11); standard ($13); and platinum ($15). Free trial membership available online. 888-877-2110, www.lovehomeswap.com

With a simple click of your keyboard at Shop Marriott, you can order your favorite hotel brand products to re-create an indulgent hotel experience at home.

RE-CREATE YOUR FAVORITE HOTEL AT HOME

If you’re craving a luxurious hotel visit but aren’t quite ready to travel, you’re in luck. With a simple click of your keyboard at Shop Marriott, you can order your favorite hotel brand products to re-create an indulgent hotel experience at home. Peruse signature lines of linens, pillows, duvet covers, and hemstitch sheets as well as This Works bath and body products, scented candles, decorative pillows and fluffy robes. A lifestyle collection features arc floor lamps, throws, outdoor furniture and more. Links to specific hotels will lead you to more items — including beds, chocolates, and (why not?) gilded ice buckets — from your favorite boutique properties, including St. Regis, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, Westin, and more. www.shopmarriott.com

