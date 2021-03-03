Why and where to go camping this summer

It’s hard to think about sleeping outside when there’s snow on the ground, but veteran campers know the drill: Massachusetts’ state park campgrounds, among others, normally start taking reservations up to six months in advance, making midwinter a prime time to snap up summer campsites. You have a bit more time this year, as the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation has been weighing how to handle COVID Summer: The Sequel. A spokeswoman said the DCR would started accepting 2021 reservations online and by phone (877-422-6762) on Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. Most of the state’s campgrounds will be open this year, but at 50 percent to 75 percent capacity to limit crowding in common areas.

In our house, March 1 marks the unofficial start of summer. That’s when reservations open up for the season at our favorite Trustees campground. Soon after that, Memorial Day Weekend campsites will open up inside Acadia National Park .

And while state and national parks offer thousands of rustically beautiful (and beautifully cheap) campsites, New England is blessed with some premiere private campgrounds, too, says Jeremy Puglisi, who with his wife, Stephanie, is coauthor of “Where Should We Camp Next? A 50-State Guide to Amazing Campgrounds and Other Unique Outdoor Accommodations,” due out in March.

So whether you’re a back-to-nature tent camper, a beach-seeking RV’er, or someone who prefers to experience nature from the comfort of a high-end yurt or luxury cabin, Puglisi said, you can find a campground to suit your style. “In New England, you really do kind of have that whole range, from the rustic to the resort and high-end glamping,” he said. “The hope with the book is it’s guiding people towards the experiences that they will really like.”

One of the Airstream trailers at AutoCamp Cape Cod. AutoCamp Cape Cod

Puglisi said we in the Bay State should count ourselves especially lucky, because AutoCamp — a hip, California-based glamping resort — just opened up its first-ever East Coast location in Falmouth last fall. AutoCamp Cape Cod is less like a campground and more like a nature hotel, where the Instagram-friendly accommodations include modernized 31-foot Airstream trailers and large canvas tents with comfortable beds. “They’re going for a boutique hotel environment in the shared common areas, but then instead of having a hotel room you’re in an Airstream,” Puglisi said, each one uniquely appointed with high thread-count sheets and local art for a curated touch.

As much as people have poked fun at “glamping” (glamorous camping) since the term was coined a few years ago, Puglisi says the trend has only grown since and found staying power. The French company Huttopia opened its first US “glampground” in the White Mountains in 2017, where guests are treated to gourmet foods and other creature comforts on the shores of a small lake. “There’s almost a satirical, funny element to how fancy they are, but these places are selling out,” he said. “They are definitely getting those rates.”

For a more traditional Cape camping experience, “Atlantic Oaks is just a really lovely, moderate-priced family owned campground,” Pugilisi said, one that satisfies tent and RV campers alike. The 22-mile Cape Cod Rail Trail abuts the Eastham property, so it’s a flat and peaceful bike ride to the sweeping beauty and beaches of the Cape Cod National Seashore. “That, to me, is just the quintessential Cape Cod experience,” he said.

A Trappeur tent at Huttopia White Mountains in Albany, N.H. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

A short bike ride in the other direction leads to Beanstock Coffee Roasters in Eastham — not a coffee shop, but a wholesale roastery, where Puglisi likes to pick up fresh-roasted beans for campfire coffee. “If the wind’s blowing the right way, you can smell the beans roasting” from the campground, he said.

Nickerson State Park in Brewster is another perennially popular Cape campground. With kettle ponds, rail trail access, and more than 1,900 acres, Puglisi calls this park a gem, and it is. But our one night at Nickerson last summer was somewhat spoiled by a nearby couple’s blaring radio (and, um... mating calls). So the next time we camp on the Cape, I think we’ll try the Dunes’ Edge campground in Provincetown, operated by the Trustees of Reservations — who somehow manage to make our interactions with the outdoors feel both effortless and authentic.

The Puglisis graduated from basic tent camping to a pop-up trailer several years back, and now own a self-contained RV. Puglisi said one of their favorite RV-oriented resort campgrounds is Moose Hillock, with locations in the White Mountains of New Hampshire and near Lake George in New York. With spacious, private RV sites and resort-style features — including a giant pool complex with water slides — Moose Hillock is more expensive than a standard campground, he said. “It’s the type of place where you can rent a cabana at the side of the pool.”

If you’re willing to make the five-hour drive, Puglisi says Lake Placid, N.Y., is one of his family’s favorite destinations in the East. “I think the Adirondacks are magnificent, and incredibly underrated,” he said. “It’s not Yellowstone, but it’s close.” With a mix of attractive tent and RV sites, plus some glamping tents and a variety of cabins at different price points, Puglisi says the Lake Placid KOA has been his family’s go-to campground over the years. “They hit a sweet spot for a wide variety of campers,” he said.

A-frame huts at the Sandy Pines Campground sleep two in comfy double beds.

Another campground he feels comfortable recommending across the board is Sandy Pines, a mile from Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, Maine, where the Puglisis have camped three times. “It’s beautiful and rustic and woodsy and filled with beautiful pine trees ... you walk in, and you almost think, oh my God, I’m in a state park,” he said. But Sandy Pines offers everything from traditional tent and RV sites to A-frame hideaway huts, unique couples cabins with air conditioning, and even a “Stargazer” geodome, creating what Puglisi calls a very democratic camping experience. “You could be spending a really moderate price getting a tent there, or you could be spending $300 on a glamping tent.”

As much as I’d love to splurge on a glass cabin in the woods, our budget demands a more rustic experience. But one thing I love about tent camping is that, while there’s a lot of real work to be done, you have hours to focus on those simple tasks. For example, at some point, you’ll need to make dinner. At home, that could be an afterthought, something you remember to do at 6 p.m., at which point you might throw leftovers in the microwave. When you’re in the woods, preparing dinner can become an afternoon-encompassing challenge that begins with scavenging for kindling.

Backyard camping is a good way to test out your tent. Jeremy and Claire Weiss/New York Times

“Cooking over a live fire is so much more complicated,” Puglisi said, and time-consuming. “But it is a deeply relaxing experience to cook over open fire.” The right gear can help ensure the result is worth the effort. “Lodge Cast Iron makes this amazing multipurpose piece of equipment called the Cook-It-All,” he said. “You can use it as a pizza oven, you can use it as your flat-top griddle surface for pancakes or bacon, you can flip it over and it has raised grates so you can put a steak on there…. It’s like a Swiss Army knife for the person who likes to cook over live fire.”

Even without specialty cookware, packing the right food will make meal prep easier. Utensil- and plate-free cookout staples like hot dogs and burgers are always a good bet, and we never go camping without the ultimate fallback option of PB&J sandwich supplies.

If you’re embarking on your first tent camping trip, Puglisi recommends spending a little more for a basic tent at an outdoor outfitter such as L.L. Bean or REI, as opposed to the cheaper offerings at big box stores. There are other ways to reduce your start-up costs, too. “There’s a lot of used camping equipment out there,” he said, and borrowing gear can be a smart idea at first. “Maybe for your first tent camping trip you don’t want to buy a tent, because you don’t know if you’re going to like it. So on that first trip, you might borrow from a friend or family member.”

Puglisi also suggests — based on his own humbling experience a couple decades ago — setting up a new tent at home, as a practice run. “You don’t want to show up at the campground and be setting up your tent for the first time,” he said (especially on a date with your future wife). He also suggests making a checklist, so you don’t forget something important, like a lighter for the campfire.

Planning ahead is key, as famous state and national parks draw people from all over and often sell out early, Puglisi said. “A lot of newbies want to go to the most famous places first, because that’s what they’ve heard. But if you’re going to try to get a tent site inside Acadia National Park in summer, that’s going to be difficult,” he said. Lesser-known state and local parks can be easier to book and still offer the pine-scented essence of a camping adventure. “If you’re just getting started, it’s more about just the experience of getting out into nature,” he said.

In fact, for our first family camping trip, we booked a site for just one night, and not too far from home, at a Trustees property in Central Massachusetts — so the stakes wouldn’t feel so high. I figured that if we forgot something important, or couldn’t get to sleep, we could be back at home in our beds within an hour or two. But both our tent and spirits withstood a raging thunderstorm, and after a full day outdoors, our daughter slept better in a sleeping bag than in her own bed.

She was also the happiest we’d seen her in a long, long time. So as soon as we got home, we booked three more camping excursions, all the way into September. And now, she’s counting the days until we’re pitching our tent again.

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.