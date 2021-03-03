10 things you didn’t know about R.I. Governor Dan McKee

The 1969 Cumberland High School yearbook lists Barbara Banik and Dan McKee, who just became Rhode Island's governor, as "Most Ambitious." Cumberland Public Library

PROVIDENCE — Newly sworn-in Governor Daniel J. McKee is known as the voice of the Ocean State’s cities and towns, thanks to his devotion to small businesses and local economies, and his tenure as Mayor of Cumberland, Rhode Island. But where is he from, what else has he done, and has he lived up to his high school hype? Here are 10 things you may not have known about Rhode Island’s 76th governor.