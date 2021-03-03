Boston College hires law firm to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against theology professor

In a separate statement, BC said Gaillardetz has voluntarily stepped away from his teaching and administrative duties while the firm conducts its review of the matter.

The professor, theology department chair Richard Gaillardetz, said via e-mail that he denies the “reckless allegations.”

Boston College has hired an outside law firm to investigate sexual misconduct allegations that recently surfaced online against a prominent theology professor by a woman who says the instructor sexually assaulted her in 1987 when they were both graduate students and friends at Notre Dame, BC said Monday in a statement.

“Boston College takes any allegation of sexual misconduct with the utmost seriousness, and has hired a law firm to conduct an independent investigation to determine the credibility of allegations raised in the social media posts,” the BC statement said, adding that the school hasn’t “received any complaint of sexual misconduct against Professor Gaillardetz during his 10 years at Boston College, nor has the individual making the allegation from 1987 presented any complaint to Boston College.”

Gaillardetz was accused by theologian Laura Grimes, who came forward in two YouTube videos that she posted in late January and late last month.

She said in one clip that Gaillardetz assaulted her once on Halloween in 1987 at his apartment and again in early December of that year in her residence.

Gaillardetz denied the allegations, previously reported in The Heights, BC’s independent student newspaper, in an e-mail message Monday.

“I am eager to set the record straight with respect to” her allegations “but I have been advised not to respond to the specifics of the allegations until the investigation is concluded which we hope will be soon,” he wrote.

Grimes could not be reached for comment.

