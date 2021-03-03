Boston police warn of phone scam involving fake OUI arrest

The caller says they were involved in a car accident and that someone in another car was injured, police said Tuesday. The victim is then contacted by or told to contact a person claiming to be an appointed public defense attorney seeking to obtain bail.

Boston police are warning about a phone scam in which a caller impersonates a loved one claiming to be arrested for drunk driving.

In a recent example, the victim was contacted by a fake attorney who said a person had been killed in the accident and bail had tripled, police said. The scam artist will be able to provide sufficient details and context to make the scenario believable, police said.

Anyone who receives such a call should contact their relative. They should also note the phone number to report the incident. Victims are encouraged to file a report with police and the Federal Trade Commission at 1 (877) 382-4357 or TTY 1 (866) 653-4261.

