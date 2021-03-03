Civil rights coalition will be allowed to argue in exam school admissions lawsuit

The admissions plan for this fall awards 20 percent of seats in the three schools — Boston Latin, Boston Latin Academy, and the John D. O’Bryant School of Math & Science — based exclusively on grades. The remaining 80 percent of openings are awarded based on a combination of grades and ZIP codes, with the largest number going to the neighborhood with the greatest proportion of the city’s school-age children.

The lawsuit, filed Friday by the Boston Parent Coalition for Academic Excellence, alleges that the school system’s temporary admissions standards for the selective high schools violates students’ constitutional rights and will “artificially favor Latino and African American students to the detriment of Asian and White students.”

A federal judge Wednesday allowed a coalition of civil rights groups to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the admissions process for Boston’s three public exam schools.

The lawsuit alleges the ZIP code assignment system is “anti-Asian” and will reduce the number of Asian and white students admitted to the exam schools while increasing enrollment among Latino and Black students.

On Wednesday, US District Court Judge William G. Young said the coalition of civil rights groups, including the NAACP’s Boston Branch, the Greater Boston Latino Network, the Asian Pacific Islanders Civic Action Network, and the Asian American Resource Workshop, could intervene in the lawsuit.

Sixth grader Talia Banda held a sign reading, "I'm smart - but I live in the wrong zip code." Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/file

He asked the plaintiffs, school officials, and the civil rights groups to meet outside of court and determine areas of agreement and areas of dispute. He scheduled another hearing for March 16.

“I want you all in good faith to turn your attention to agreeing to those facts you think must be before the court, that truthfully are not in dispute,” Young said.

A lawyer for the school system agreed to delay acceptance notifications to students from March 29 until mid-April.

Young did not ask for substantive arguments at the hearing, instead focusing on logistics. But the city’s history of racial disparities in its public schools was mentioned briefly.

“It appears that they are really wanting to put the whole history of racial issues and Boston Public Schools up for trial,” William H. Hurd, a lawyer for the parent group, said of the civil rights coalition.

“I will tell you, that’s what I think as well,” Young replied. “And I don’t really see that as central to deciding this case ... we’re going to base it on things that are genuinely undisputed, demographic facts about this city.”

The complaint was brought on behalf of 14 sixth-grade students of Chinese, Indian, and white ancestry who have applied to the exam schools and their parents, who are members of the organization.

In October, the Boston School Committee voted unanimously to drop the admissions test requirement at the exam schools for one year because of the pandemic. Supporters believe the test helps ensure a merit-based system while critics say it is unfair to students of color and those who live in poorer neighborhoods.

School officials have not filed a response to the lawsuit. The civil rights groups contend that the schools should be allowed to use the amended admissions policy as a small step toward acknowledging a history of inequities in Boston schools.

“History has shown us that when we begin to make progress toward our shared values, headwinds will try to come against us,” said Tanisha M. Sullivan, president of the NAACP Boston Branch, which is leading the civil rights coalition. “By joining forces to file this motion, we hope to send a clear message that we are resolute in our determination to fight for the promise of this city to provide all children, in every neighborhood, from every socio-economic background, with equitable access to our public schools.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.