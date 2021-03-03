CVS allows teachers to sign-up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

PROVIDENCE — In vaccine distribution plans for Massachusetts and Rhode Island, teachers under the age of 65 are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. But at all CVS retail pharmacies administering the vaccine, teachers became eligible as of Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden called on states to begin prioritizing teachers and related staff as essential workers in the vaccination schedule, and called for grade-school employees and child care providers to receive at least one dose of the vaccine at some point by the end of the month.

“As yet another move to help accelerate the safe reopening of schools, let’s treat in-person learning like an essential service that it is,” said the president. “And that means getting essential workers who provide that service — educators, school staff, child care workers — get them vaccinated immediately.”