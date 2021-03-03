Dorchester resident, 18, arrested for ‘numerous’ alleged carjackings, State Police say

State Police said Taylor allegedly committed three carjackings in February, as well as an earlier carjacking in January with the aid of a 17-year-old juvenile. The juvenile, who wasn’t named due to his age, had already surrendered to Boston police following the January incident, according to officials.

In a statement, State Police identified the suspect as Avonte Taylor. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

Boston and State Police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old Dorchester resident for allegedly perpetrating “numerous” violent carjackings in the city, authorities said.

The first alleged carjacking involving both teens occurred on Jan. 13, the statement said, when State Police detectives responded to the area of Summer Street in South Boston for a report of an armed carjacking on Massport property.

Advertisement

State Police said evidence suggests Taylor allegedly committed three additional carjackings in February while he remained at large. In all those cases, troopers said, Taylor would allegedly have an unknowing third party order a ride-hail vehicle for him and then have the driver take him to the Massport parking lot where the first crime took place.

At that location, the statement said, Taylor would then allegedly carjack the subsequent victims.

Boston and State Police detectives, authorities said, worked together to obtain evidence and speak to witnesses, and troopers processed one of the carjacked vehicles and recovered fingerprint evidence allegedly linking Taylor to that crime.

Troopers said surveillance cameras captured the carjackings and photo arrays obtained by the State Police Fusion Center led investigators to focus on Taylor, with the Boston Regional Intelligence Center and the Commonwealth Fusion Center sending out safety bulletins to officers.

State Police on Feb. 26 obtained an arrest warrant for Taylor, who was contacted by family members but allegedly refused to surrender, according to the statement.

“As a result of TAYLOR’s statements to police and family members, as well as the ever increasing threat of violence displayed by TAYLOR toward his victims, Troop F Detectives met with the Boston Police Fugitive Unit and the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section to devise a plan to apprehend TAYLOR,” the statement said.

Advertisement

On Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., the statement continued, Taylor was apprehended as he walked down East Broadway in South Boston. He was slated for arraignment Wednesday in South Boston Municipal Court on carjacking charges. Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.