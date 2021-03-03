High winds tear 50-foot wall off South Boston building

Strong winds tore away a 50-foot wall from the front of a building in South Boston Tuesday.

The 50-foot by 50-foot exterior wall at 329 Northern Ave. collapsed around 3:15 p.m., fire officials said. The damage to the building’s roofing and siding left its interior exposed and a pile of scrap metal on the ground.

The building has been abandoned for several years and was previously slated to be torn down. It had showed signs of wear and tear, but the wind played a major role in its collapse, said Brian Alkins, a fire department spokesman.