High winds tear 50-foot wall off South Boston building

Strong winds tore away a 50-foot wall from the front of a building in South Boston Tuesday.
The 50-foot by 50-foot exterior wall at 329 Northern Ave. collapsed around 3:15 p.m., fire officials said. The damage to the building’s roofing and siding left its interior exposed and a pile of scrap metal on the ground.
The building has been abandoned for several years and was previously slated to be torn down. It had showed signs of wear and tear, but the wind played a major role in its collapse, said Brian Alkins, a fire department spokesman.
No one was injured.
Advertisement
The department is concerned the collapse could introduce a new safety hazard. It is awaiting an assessment from the city’s Inspectional Services department and a structural engineer to determine when the building will be demolished, Alkins said.
At approximately 3:15 a Tech Rescue response for a collapse of a 50 by 50 section on the exterior wall at 329 Northern Ave South Boston. pic.twitter.com/MeL5doaByt— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 2, 2021
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.