K-12, school staff eligible for vaccine appointments at state sites March 11, Baker says

On Tuesday , President Biden directed states to prioritize vaccinations for teachers, urging them to have all their educators inoculated with at least one dose by the end of March. Biden pledged Tuesday that vaccines would be made available for eligible educators at pharmacies through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The policy change came on the heels of a new federal directive that led CVS to open its own vaccine appointment system to educators Wednesday morning, including those in Massachusetts.

Facing pressure from President Biden, state legislators, and teachers’ unions, Governor Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that K-12 educators, other school staff, and child-care workers will be eligible to start signing up to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts at the state’s vaccination sites on March 11.

Advertisement

But Baker’s decision to add educators to the state’s eligibility list means teachers will be allowed to get the vaccine at any of the state’s 170 vaccination sites. He estimated that about 400,000 people will be newly eligible as educators, child-care workers, and school staff members.

He said, however, that the state does not expect a major change in weekly vaccine supply through the end of the month and urged people to be patient. Educators were added to the eligibility list to be consistent with Biden’s directive, he said.

“We don’t want people to be confused,” he said.

Baker made the announcement at a Gloucester school, where students and staff members were celebrating the school’s 101st day of in-person learning this academic year.

Baker announces educators eligible for vaccine Share Email to a Friend Embed Governor Charlie Baker announced that educators and school staff will be eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 11. ( Photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki / Pool )

Pressure has been mounting for Baker to move teachers up in the vaccination prioritization list, an issue that has become even more urgent for educators after state officials announced plans to force school districts to reopen elementary schools for full-time, in-person learning in April.

Both House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen E. Spilka have said the Baker administration should focus on vaccinating educators, rather than forcing school districts to quickly reopen full time. In a letter sent to the governor on Monday, 21 state legislators voiced similar concerns over forcing teachers back into classrooms next month before they’re vaccinated.

Advertisement

Some or all educators already are eligible for coronavirus vaccines in 34 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico as of Monday, according to Education Week.

In Massachusetts, teachers were slated to be part of the next group on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list, which includes a wide swath of essential workers. Food service and transit employees, sanitation workers, court system employees, funeral directors, and many others are in that group.

It’s not clear when the next group will be made eligible for the vaccine.

The Baker administration has defended its vaccination timeline for teachers, pointing to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and comments from CDC director Rochelle Walensky — that vaccinating teachers is not a prerequisite for reopening schools, as long as other mitigation methods are followed.

But Massachusetts teachers’ unions have been fighting for weeks for their members to be moved up in the state’s vaccine eligibility process, even pitching a pilot program to the state that would have rapidly vaccinated teachers in up to 20 high-needs school districts.

“I haven’t been this hopeful in a really long time,” Beth Kontos, president of the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, told the Globe Tuesday afternoon after Biden’s announcement. She said at the time she hoped Baker would soon turn a corner and prioritize educators, too.

Advertisement

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.