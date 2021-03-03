Lawrence legislators and mayor push for in-person school, say remote learning has ‘severe impact’ on student well-being

The leaders wrote that “months of remote learning have had a severe impact on the socioemotional well-being of our students,” especially hurting students of color, low-income families, and students with disabilities.

The leaders plan to sit down with the Lawrence Teachers Union Thursday to discuss the ways that remote instruction has affected the city’s students and to craft a path forward for in-person learning. While Lawrence has some high-needs students returning for in-person learning, most students are still learning from home.

Keeping students in long-term remote learning in Lawrence, rather than bringing them back for in-person classes, will “exacerbate the achievement gap” between the city’s students and those in wealthier communities, members of Lawrence’s state legislative delegation and Mayor Kendrys Vasquez wrote in a letter to the city’s teachers’ union.

“Many families in Lawrence have struggled with Internet and technology access during the pandemic, and working parents have been hard pressed to help their children navigate the difficulties of remote learning,” the leaders wrote in their letter, sent to the union on Feb. 24, requesting a meeting.

The letter was co-signed by Vasquez, state Senator Barry R. Finegold, and state representatives Christina A. Minicucci, Frank A. Moran, and Marcos A. Devers.

Their letter came just one day after state leaders announced plans to force school districts to reopen elementary schools for in-person learning five days a week, starting in April. State education commissioner Jeff Riley will still need approval from the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education before he can mandate that change.

“Our youngest students need in-person education the most and are least likely to spread the virus, and we hope that LTU 1019 will work with school administrators to help these children have in-person educational opportunities,” the leaders wrote. The also asked that students in “transition years,” defined as those in 6th, 9th, and 12th grades, be prioritized for in-person learning.

Lawrence Teachers Union President Kim Barry said Wednesday she’s looking forward to the conversation, and she hopes to highlight some of the concerns her members have had about Lawrence school buildings, including the quality of ventilation systems and the inability in some classrooms to properly social distance.

Not all schools, she said, will have the proper resources to open full-time as Riley has called for in April.

“I’m hoping that tomorrow’s meeting will start a conversation between these elected state officials and the local teachers, who are working daily with our students. ... We want to bring awareness to them of our student needs and family needs so they can help us get the resources that we need,” she said.

Read the full letter:

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.