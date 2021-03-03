Man arrested in nonfatal shooting in Jamaica Plain

A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday at Logan International Airport in connection with a nonfatal shooting in Jamaica Plain last month.

Jonathon Lopez, 24, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant issued by the West Roxbury District Court, according to the Boston Police Department.

On Feb. 6, officers responding to the area of 275 Centre St. around 10:48 p.m. found a man injured in a shooting. The man was transported to a local hospital, police said.