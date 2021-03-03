Man pleads not guilty to motor vehicle homicide charges crash that killed Salem police officer

A Salem man pleaded not guilty to two counts of motor vehicle homicide and other offenses Wednesday in connection to the crash that killed off-duty Salem police officer Dana Mazola last June, officials said.
Juan Marinez, 26, was arraigned in Salem District Court and ordered not to drive, the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
The case is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on April 22, the statement said.
Mazola’s widow, Florene Mazola, thanked those who have supported her in a statement.
“While we are thankful for the continuous support we’ve received from the community, the senselessness of this tragedy continues to devastate everyone who loved Dana,” she said in the statement. “Not a moment passes when he is not profoundly missed.”
The crash occurred on June 26 when a Toyota and Ford Fusion collided on Jefferson Avenue in Salem at about 11:20 p.m., according to previous reporting. Both drivers were taken to Salem Hospital, where Mazola was pronounced dead.
Marinez was charged in February with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, speeding, and marked lanes violation, according to previous reporting.
His lawyer, Michael Cerulli, could not be immediately reached Wednesday evening.