Man sentenced to 12 years for using family business as front for pot operation

A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for stealing government benefits and using his Millbury family business as a front for a large marijuana operation, federal prosecutors said.
Thomas Laverty, 40, of Clinton, was convicted with his father last January on charges of growing more than 100 marijuana plants and laundering money through their plumbing business, Chuck Laverty & Son Inc., according to the US Attorney’s office.
His father, Charles Laverty, died from cancer before the sentencing, and his conviction was vacated.
The illegal growing and distribution operation aimed to produce 8 to 10 pounds of dried marijuana a week, which sold for around $2,400 per pound, prosecutors said. Additionally, Laverty lied to the government to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, misreporting his income to fall under the federal poverty line, they said. His wife also falsified her address to receive additional SNAP benefits, according to prosecutors.
Laverty’s mother, Andrea Laverty, 63, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3 after pleading guilty to growing marijuana and money laundering, prosecutors said.
