Man sentenced to 12 years for using family business as front for pot operation

A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for stealing government benefits and using his Millbury family business as a front for a large marijuana operation, federal prosecutors said.

Thomas Laverty, 40, of Clinton, was convicted with his father last January on charges of growing more than 100 marijuana plants and laundering money through their plumbing business, Chuck Laverty & Son Inc., according to the US Attorney’s office.

His father, Charles Laverty, died from cancer before the sentencing, and his conviction was vacated.