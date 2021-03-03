MBTA workers frustrated as they await vaccine site

“The facts that the MBTA has the infrastructure set up to vaccinate its workforce, and that the governor appears to be holding them back, raise serious questions once again about his mismanagement of the vaccine rollout,” Evers said in a statement. “Frontline transit workers are exposed to hundreds, if not thousands, of people per day, so to overlook the need to vaccinate and for the governor to let red tape stand in the way is inexcusable.”

The MBTA has prepared a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former Lowe’s building near the Quincy Adams Red Line station, a potential site for a future bus maintenance facility. This winter, officials said they expected the clinic to open in mid-February, but it is still not being used, said James Evers, president of the Boston Carmen’s Union, the MBTA’s largest labor group.

Weeks after MBTA workers expected an employee vaccination program to open in Quincy, the agency’s largest labor union sharply criticized Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday for not authorizing the site to begin administering shots.

The program was paused when the Baker administration told all employers to pull back plans for internal vaccination sites because of limited vaccine supply. MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said MBTA employees who are otherwise eligible for vaccines should schedule appointments elsewhere.

Advertisement

“Should the federal supply increase, in a way that makes employer-based vaccination clinics possible, the MBTA will be prepared to support its workforce with vaccination options,” Pesaturo said.

In his statement, Evers drew a distinction between MBTA management and Baker, saying transit workers “applaud” the MBTA’s effort to set up the clinic but faulting the governor for not authorizing its use. The state’s COVID-19 Command Center declined to comment, instead citing the MBTA’s response.

Since last March, hundreds of MBTA employees have contracted coronavirus, despite huge drops in transit ridership and less crowding on the system.

Advertisement

MBTA workers are the latest constituency clamoring for vaccine access as supply remains limited and thousands of seniors and other eligible residents scramble to book appointments. Baker has been roundly criticized by lawmakers and advocates for his administration’s vaccine program even as the pace of immunizations has increased.

Transit workers are among the front-line workers next in line to become eligible for vaccines in Massachusetts, the last group before eligibility is expanded to the general public. On Wednesday, Baker said teachers, who were previously part of that front-line group, will become eligible next week, citing calls from the Biden administration for states to quickly vaccinate educators. But he cautioned that it will take weeks for that group to schedule appointments because of massive demand.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.