Newly eligible, R.I. teachers struggle to get COVID-19 vaccine appointments through CVS

But appointments were opened at a time when many teachers were starting their work day with students, either in the classroom or over Zoom, leaving many teachers unable to sign up.

On Wednesday, CVS granted their wish , aligning itself with the latest federal guidelines to include teachers and school-associated staff. In the early morning hours on Wednesday, teachers were allowed to start signing up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the retail pharmacy’s web portal.

PROVIDENCE — For months, Rhode Island state officials have demanded to get kids back to school for in-person learning, and teachers have largely obeyed. However, their biggest request — to be prioritized on the state’s vaccine rollout — had not been addressed.

Advertisement

“I’m the one trying to help my girlfriends because they are all teaching right now,” said Amelia Sugarman of Attleboro, Massachusetts, who was trying to help teachers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts sign up to get vaccinated. “This should have gone live at 5 p.m. on a Friday!”

She added, “It’s like ’The Hunger Games.’ ”

Some were finally able to log onto the CVS vaccine portal in between classes or on their lunch breaks, where they were met with frustration over the lack of appointments available.

Sara Sousa, a 36-year-old preschool teacher at a Catholic school in Warwick, Rhode Island, has been going to work in-person every single day. Her students are 3-years old, and they aren’t required to wear masks.

She logged onto CVS at 7 a.m. on Wednesday when the news first broke that the pharmacy chain was offering vaccines to teachers. She was not able to get an appointment.

“CVS told me there were appointments available but when I went to schedule, all the times were grey,” said Sousa, which meant the slot was not available.

Advertisement

She kept refreshing the page throughout the day, hoping for an appointment at one of the handful of pharmacy locations in Rhode Island. While she said her school is very “COVID conscious,” she said it’s hard to keep going when she feels she has to constantly prepare for the possibility that she may have to quarantine.

“You have to have plans for the students and yourself for many different situations” at all times, she said.

Other teachers reported similar struggles to book an appointment with CVS. If they didn’t access the portal quickly, most vaccine slots were not available.

Retail pharmacies in Rhode Island receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from both the federal government’s allocation and from the state. But only a portion of the doses that these pharmacies are allowed to administer are going to those who attested that they worked in schools and in childcare.

Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the state’s health department, told the Globe on Wednesday that CVS is only allocating doses from their federal partnership to teachers. That means only a fraction of appointments at CVS are actually open to teachers.

This might change, as newly sworn-in Governor Daniel J. McKee has publicly supported prioritizing teachers in the state’s vaccine rollout.

“Rhode Island is one of the few states in the country without a plan to vaccinate teachers. That’s wrong,” he told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Kate Dusel, 41, an eighth grade English teacher for Newport Public Schools, has multiple sclerosis and is on immuno-compromising drugs, so she must teach remotely. She said she is aching to get back to her students and colleagues.

CVS requires that patients schedule their second vaccine appointment when making an appointment for their first dose. She was able to schedule both of her doses by 8 a.m. Wednesday, soon after they were made available to teachers. But she has not been able to book appointments for her 46-year-old husband, who teaches high school English in Newport.

“I was able to get him his first appointment, however, since there are no second doses available, [the second appointment] won’t go through,” said Dusel.

She said she refreshed the page every few minutes during her lunch break and in between classes, but was unsuccessful. Still, she said she’s happy she will finally get vaccinated — something she would not have been able to do had CVS not made teachers eligible.

Shana Giarrusso, a Rhode Island resident who teaches seventh grade special education in Fall River, Massachusetts, said she had to repeatedly refresh the website but was eventually able to book an appointment at the CVS in Cranston on Monday. However, she said her colleagues in Massachusetts weren’t as lucky.

“They are having a really hard time getting an appointment. It seems like the CVS website crashed and they keep getting an error code,” said Giarrusso. “They are not able to even move onto the scheduling screen.”

Advertisement

CVS’s decision to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to “teachers K-12, daycare and preschool workers, and staff members” has caused confusion among those who wonder whether they qualify.

One person asked on social media, “Does this include bus drivers?” Others asked whether nannies who were not licensed educators, or people who work in higher education, were now eligible as “staff members.”

The vaccine appointment sign-up form on the CVS vaccine portal requests information about the patient's age, priority group, and employer. CVS

On CVS’s website, those looking for a vaccine will have to attest to their age, which priority group they fall under, and provide the name of their employer.

Teachers who were able to score an appointment said the relief they felt was immeasurable.

Irene Horton, 43, is a middle school math teacher at the Gordon School in East Providence; her husband teaches at a charter school in Pawtucket. She said administrators at the Gordon are trying to do everything they can to support teachers, including covering their classes if teachers need time to register for the vaccine or have an appointment booked during the school day. Because of this, she was able to book appointments for both her and her husband on Wednesday, which for her means that nearly every person in her family has either been vaccinated or is about to be.

“This feels like the very first sense of relief in a really stressful year,” said Horton. “I can’t remember the last time I felt this happy.”

Advertisement

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.