Oregon biotech executive pleads guilty to insider trading charges

An Oregon biotech consultant pleaded guilty Tuesday to insider trading charges that he bought stock after learning about the acquisition of a Cambridge-based company in 2017.

Mark Joseph Ahn, 58, admitted to two counts of securities fraud in Boston federal court, prosecutors said. Ahn, a former senior executive at multiple biotech companies, advised a New York firm from April to August 2017 during its acquisition of Dimension Therapeutics Inc., a biotech firm formerly based in Cambridge, prosecutors said.