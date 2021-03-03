Oregon biotech executive pleads guilty to insider trading charges

An Oregon biotech consultant pleaded guilty Tuesday to insider trading charges that he bought stock after learning about the acquisition of a Cambridge-based company in 2017.
Mark Joseph Ahn, 58, admitted to two counts of securities fraud in Boston federal court, prosecutors said. Ahn, a former senior executive at multiple biotech companies, advised a New York firm from April to August 2017 during its acquisition of Dimension Therapeutics Inc., a biotech firm formerly based in Cambridge, prosecutors said.
At that time, Ahn bought Dimension stock after accessing confidential information about the firm, prosecutors said. Dimension’s stock increased 262 percent on the day of its acquisition announcement.
Ahn is scheduled for sentencing on June 7 and faces up to 25 years in prison.
