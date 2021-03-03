R.I. vaccine subcommittee unanimously approves Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine

“It is more valuable for certain populations,” she said. But she said she wanted to be clear with messaging.

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said the state is in the “early stages” of designing the distribution strategy for this one-shot vaccine, which is easier to store compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have already been approved for emergency use.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island’s vaccine subcommittee voted Wednesday morning to allow the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be allocated for adults over the age of 18.

Dr. Pablo Rodriguez said the state should move away from talking about efficacy and discuss what it’s trying to do with this vaccine, which is reduce hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Advertisement

Tricia Washburn, chief of immunization for the state and subcommittee member, said Wednesday that the side effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are similar to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Injection site pain, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue are all common, she said.

However, the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine may increase health equity because it is feasible to implement in a wide variety of settings and can be stored at regular refrigerated temperatures.

An opened vial of Johnson & Johnson vaccine can last up to two hours before it’s wasted.

The state will receive 9,100 doses of the one-shot vaccine later this week, according to Joseph Wendelken, spokesman for the state’s health department. He told the Globe Tuesday that the state had not finalized plans yet on how this vaccine would be used in the state.

As of Tuesday night, Wendelken said the state had not yet received its share of doses, but is expected to receive the shipment later this week.

Washburn said Johnson & Johnson has not been able to indicate to the state how much vaccine they will be able to ship to the state after the initial 9,100 dose push.

Advertisement

“They’re trying to scale up the manufacturing,” said Washburn, but said there have been some “hiccups” in manufacturing the vaccine so far.

Some neighboring states have already started announcing plans on how to administer their share of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In Massachusetts, Tufts Medical Center and Boston Medical Center said they received their initial supply of doses of 2,000 each. Tufts said it would begin administering doses as soon as Thursday and BMC said it would begin using the doses this week.

In New York, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday that the state would launch a new pilot program to begin administering the single-dose vaccine to eligible New Yorkers during the overnight hours at the Yankee Stadium, Javits Center, and New York State Fair mass vaccination sites.

Cuomo said Tuesday that he wants to distribute the state’s allocation of the vaccine “as quickly as possible.”

The news comes as newly sworn-in Rhode Island Governor Daniel J. McKee is expected to sign an executive order Wednesday on vaccine hesitancy. He has said previously that he wants to begin vaccinating teachers by the end of the month, which reflects the White House’s latest message.

On Tuesday, President Biden called on states to begin prioritizing teachers and related staff in vaccine distribution plans. On Wednesday, CVS aligned with the latest federal guidelines and started to allow teachers under the age of 65 to sign up for a vaccine appointment at participating retail pharmacies.

Advertisement

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.