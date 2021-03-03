Son of Rhode Island Senator Elaine Morgan charged with sexual assault on a minor

The criminal complaint against Ian E. Morgan was filed Monday, but the assault occurred on or around Feb. 23, according to court documents. He was arrested by the Westerly Police Department.

PROVIDENCE — The 18-year-old son of Senator Elaine Morgan has been charged with felony third-degree sexual assault of a child, according to Fourth Division District Court records.

Morgan appeared before a judge who released him on personal recognizance. He ordered a $10,000 bond if Morgan did not appear for a screening at 9 a.m. May 28. The judge also issued a no-contact order barring him from having any contact with the 14-year-old victim.

Calls to Senator Morgan were not answered and her voicemail box was full.

A Westerly Police affidavit states that detectives began investigating a possible inappropriate relationship between a 14-year-old girl and a man she had been sneaking out of the house at night to meet.

The illicit relationship allegedly began over SnapChat, a mobile social media platform, where the child’s mother learned more about the extent of the encounters, the affidavit states.

The mother and her daughter provided a formal statement describing the girl’s encounters with Morgan, according to the affidavit. The girl told police with her mother present that she had engaged in sexual intercourse with Morgan. She provided the date, time and location the encounters took place.

The girl told police Morgan was aware she was not over the legal age of consent - 16 in Rhode Island - before they had sex, the affidavit states.

Morgan allegedly asked the defendant her age; she told him she was 15. He later contacted the girl and asked her that she delete any proof of their conversations on social media, the affidavit states.

The mother advised police that she wishes to press charges on behalf of her daughter, and a warrant was issued for Morgan on Monday.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.