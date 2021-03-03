State Police arrest man after finding bags of suspected heroin, cocaine during traffic stop

A trooper pulled over a blue Subaru sedan with a defective headlight on Route 93 south of Exit 15 at about 11:30 a.m., Massachusetts State Police said in a statement. The driver, Vladimir Soto-Perez, did not have a license, police said.

A 28-year-old man from Boston was arrested after troopers found suspected heroin and cocaine in a cup inside his car during a traffic stop Monday, officials said.

The trooper removed Soto-Perez from the car and searched the vehicle. The trooper found 69 bags containing 84 grams of suspected heroin, 12 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 6 grams of suspected powder cocaine, and several items consistent with the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics, police said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of drug trafficking, possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and headlight violation, police said.

