State Police continue search for 11-year-old Chicopee boy who went missing last month near Connecticut River

“Multiple agencies have returned to the Connecticut River today to continue search for missing 11-year-old boy Aiden Blanchard,” State Police tweeted early Wednesday afternoon. “MSP Dive Team and Marine Unit and our partner agencies are running sonar and a remotely operated camera, with divers standing by if evidence is located.”

The law enforcement agency confirmed via Twitter that the search had resumed.

State Police returned to the Connecticut River in Chicopee on Wednesday to continue searching for 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard, a local boy who went missing Feb. 5 and who was last seen walking near the water, authorities said.

Advertisement

State Police have said previously that Aiden was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, as he walked in the Willamansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road.

Aiden was believed to be heading toward the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River at the time, according to a prior statement, which said the child stands 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants, State Police have said.

11-year-old Aiden Blanchard, a Chicopee boy, went missing on Feb. 5 while walking near the Connecticut River. NCMEC

Authorities have repeatedly searched the area for Aiden to no avail.

State Police spokesman David Procopio said on Feb. 11 that a flight crew from the agency’s Air Wing on Thursday conducted an aerial search of the Connecticut River and its banks, from the Mass. Pike to the Connecticut state line.

“The flight crew did not locate any evidence related to Aiden’s disappearance,” Procopio said at the time.

He said the crew observed “vast areas” of ice covering parts of the river, including south of where Route 91 crosses it down to the Memorial Bridge in Springfield, and also farther south, in an area north of Six Flags in Agawam.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the case should contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or Chicopee police at 413-594-1639, according to a bulletin State Police tweeted out Wednesday.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.