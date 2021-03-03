Two workers sustain serious injuries at construction accident in East Cambridge parking garage

“Units have responded to a parking garage at Second Street and Spring Street after one of the stairwells collapsed, resulting in significant injuries to two on-site workers conducting restoration work,’' Cambridge Police spokesman Jeremy Warnick wrote in an e-mail around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.

CAMBRIDGE - First responders are on the scene of a construction accident at a city-owned parking garage in East Cambridge where a stairwell under renovation collapsed Wednesday.

On its official Twitter account, Cambridge Fire reported they were on scene around 8:22 a.m for a “structure building collapse.”

Police have closed Second and Spring Streets and firefighters have extended a ladder from a truck up to the third floor of the garage and a second, smaller ladder to the second level.

This is a developing story and will be updated.













