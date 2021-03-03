Victim identified in fatal stabbing near Boston Medical Center

Boston police have identified a 40-year-old man as the victim of a stabbing near Boston Medical Center Saturday morning, the department said in a press release Tuesday.
Jamal Chin-Clarke, 40, was found suffering from a stab wound when officers arrived in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard at about 5:45 a.m., police said.
Clarke was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police asked anyone with information relating to the incident to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Tips can also be provided anonymously through the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
