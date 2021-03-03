Victim identified in fatal stabbing near Boston Medical Center

Boston police have identified a 40-year-old man as the victim of a stabbing near Boston Medical Center Saturday morning, the department said in a press release Tuesday.

Jamal Chin-Clarke, 40, was found suffering from a stab wound when officers arrived in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard at about 5:45 a.m., police said.

Clarke was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.