Worcester field hospital to close as COVID admissions decline

A field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester is slated to close this month as the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus across Massachusetts continues to decline.
Officials at UMass Memorial Health Care, who run the field hospital, said they plan to stop operations by mid-March and decommission the site in mid-April if hospitalizations continue to drop.
The medical site, built on the convention floor of the DCU Center, helped alleviate the strain on Massachusetts hospitals during the winter surge of COVID-19, treating about 650 patients since it opened in early December. It also treated about 300 people during the first wave of COVID last spring.
The site was “a relief valve for hospitals in the region that would have been challenged to create more surge space without its existence,” UMass Memorial spokesman Tony Berry said Wednesday.
Patients were transferred to the DCU Center from busy hospitals across the state. Most spent a few days at the site, getting the same treatments they would have received at traditional hospitals, including supplemental oxygen and the drug remdesivir.
A second field hospital in Lowell closed Feb. 14. after just six weeks.
Thirteen people were hospitalized at the DCU Center as of March 1, among the 775 COVID patients in hospitals statewide. That’s down from 2,428 hospitalizations on Jan. 4.
Massachusetts hospitalizations for COVID hit their highest peak last April, with 3,965 people in hospital beds.
Priyanka Dayal McCluskey can be reached at priyanka.mccluskey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @priyanka_dayal.