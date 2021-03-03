Worcester field hospital to close as COVID admissions decline

A field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester is slated to close this month as the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus across Massachusetts continues to decline.

Officials at UMass Memorial Health Care, who run the field hospital, said they plan to stop operations by mid-March and decommission the site in mid-April if hospitalizations continue to drop.

The medical site, built on the convention floor of the DCU Center, helped alleviate the strain on Massachusetts hospitals during the winter surge of COVID-19, treating about 650 patients since it opened in early December. It also treated about 300 people during the first wave of COVID last spring.