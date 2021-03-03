CDC chief says next two months are ‘pivotal’ in pandemic, urges people to not let their guard down

While vaccinations are underway nationwide, Walensky warned that deaths and new infections have plateaued at a “troubling” level after declining from their January highs.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said during a briefing by the White House COVID-19 response team that the nation is “at a critical nexus in the pandemic,” and the next two months are “pivotal.”

The Biden administration is encouraging Americans to continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing to prevent the coronavirus from making a comeback. Even if your state eases restrictions, you can still take precautions, officials emphasized.

“Fatigue is winning and the exact measures we have taken to stop the pandemic are now too often being flagrantly ignored,” she said.

The CDC has been clear in opposing states’ moves to lift restrictions, she said, encouraging Americans to continue to take precautions.

“The next month or two is really pivotal in terms of how this pandemic goes,” Walensky said. “We really do need to decrease the amount of virus that is circulating as we’re trying to vaccinate all the public.”

“I will also note that, you know, every individual has the power to do the right thing here, regardless of what the states decide, for personal health, for public health, for the health of their loved ones, and communities. I would still encourage individuals to wear masks, to socially distance, and to do the right thing to protect their own health,” said Walensky, formerly the head of the infectious disease division at Massachusetts General Hospital.

A number of states are loosening restrictions because of the recent signs that the pandemic is weakening. Some states have gone so far as to drop their mask mandates, which are considered key to stopping the spread of the virus. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he was lifting his state’s mask requirement, making his state the largest so far to do so.

Andy Slavitt, a senior health adviser for the Biden administration, said at the response team briefing, “The President is committed to a few things. One is to follow the recommendations of the science and the scientists and wherever that goes and so the president is 100 percent behind. Dr. Walensky and the CDC recommendations.”

He said mask-wearing is “critically important.”

“We know that it can save tens of thousands of lives if people do this. And we strongly encourage people to continue to wear masks, and mayors, governors, and others, recognizing that they have difficult decisions to make, to keep the course,” he said.

Massachusetts is easing some restrictions, but Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday at a news conference, “We have no plans at this point in time to change the rules with respect to the mask mandate.”

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.









Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.