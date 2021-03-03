As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Mass., optimism spars with worry

The seven-day average of confirmed cases in Massachusetts fell to 1,115.9 on Monday, down from 1,397.9 on Sunday. Monday’s case count is still more than seven times the number of cases reported on July 4, when the virus was at its lowest level.

But the numbers remain well above the lowest points last year. Many people are still getting sick, disease specialists say, and many remain vulnerable to infection.

While a top US health official expressed concern that the decline in COVID-19 cases may be stalling, the data in Massachusetts show a continuing drop-off in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients fell to 775, down from 788 on Sunday.

“There’s a lot of hope because case counts have been coming down in a lot of places and the vaccine roll-out is picking up steam across the country,” said Dr. Philip J. Landrigan, director of Boston College’s global public health program who formerly worked at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But, he added, “I’m concerned that some people may be letting down their guard. Individuals and governments may be relaxing prematurely.”

Landrigan estimates that those who were infected or vaccinated add up to roughly 30 percent to 35 percent of the nation’s population. “That means there’s still two-thirds of the population who are susceptible,” he said. “That’s a lot of people.”

The recent decline in cases nationally can partially be attributed to the end of the holiday season. But immunity from vaccinations and illness also play an important role, said Jennifer Nuzzo, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Seventy percent of Massachusetts residents age 75 or older have received the first dose of vaccine, according to a Baker administration official. But while older people are the most vulnerable to severe illness, younger people are the ones most likely to spread the virus, Nuzzo noted. And now those younger people, most still unvaccinated, have more places to gather.

If Governor Charlie Baker’s decision to ease pandemic restrictions causes an increase in cases, as many experts fear, the changes won’t show up in the data for at least three weeks.

“It takes time for people to get sick enough to get tested,” Nuzzo said.

Nuzzo added her voice to the experts troubled by Baker’s decision to ease pandemic restrictions on Monday.

She said it would be preferable to take a “stepwise approach,” opening lower-risk activities before higher-risk ones. Instead, Baker has flung open the doors to places where the danger is greatest — restaurants, which can now operate at full capacity and host musical performances, and indoor performance spaces and recreational activities, now allowed at 50 percent capacity.

“These are the last on my list of things to open,” Nuzzo said.

On Monday, CDC director Rochelle Walensky made an impassioned plea for governments and individuals to hold fast to the precautions needed to prevent another surge. “Now is not the time to relax the critical safeguards that we know can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, not when we are so close,” she said.

Although national data suggest that the number of COVID-19 cases increased last week, experts attribute that to reporting anomalies. Because of the President’s Day holiday and the winter storms, delays in reporting cases occurred; what seems like an increase is actually cases carried over from the previous week.

Nuzzo noted that even amid the increase in case numbers, the percentage of positive tests stayed low, further evidence that the increase was not a true phenomenon.

“I’m not particularly worried about this week’s bump,” she said. “It’s not unusual to see a week-to-week bump. It’s often due to a change in the cadence of reporting.”

Even with new variants circulating, Nuzzo said, “I’m hopeful that we can avoid another surge in cases.”

