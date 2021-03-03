Guard commander details breakdowns that delayed troops as Capitol was attacked

The Guard commander, Major General William J. Walker, got word that Pentagon officials had authorized his request at 5:08 p.m. — more than three hours after he received a desperate plea for help from the then-chief of the Capitol Police, Walker said.

Military and federal security officials on Wednesday detailed further security breakdowns that failed to stop the Jan. 6 pro-Trump mob attack on the Capitol, including that the head of the D.C. National Guard did not receive approval to mobilize troops until more than three hours after he requested it, outlining a longer delay than previously known and emphasizing bureaucratic restrictions that hindered efforts to quell the violence.

“We already had guardsmen on buses ready to move to the Capitol,” he said, testifying alongside officials from the FBI and Departments of Homeland Security and Defense about security and intelligence failures ahead of the deadly rampage.

The Pentagon had removed his authority to quickly deploy his troops, which also slowed the response to the riot, he said. He said he was even unable to move troops from one traffic stop to another without permission from the secretary of the Army. Once he had the approval, the Guard arrived at the building in less than 20 minutes and helped reestablish the security perimeter on the east side of the Capitol.

Military officials had authorized Guard troop deployment at 3:04 p.m., according to the Pentagon, an approval that was itself delayed as officials there debated concerns about the optics of sending troops into the Capitol.

The reason for the delay in conveying the message of eventual approval to Walker was not immediately clear. But during those hours, video and interviews have shown, the Capitol Police and supporting forces were overwhelmed in trying to fight off the mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

“That number could have made a difference,” Walker said of the possibility of deploying his troops earlier. He said he could have had 150 troops at the Capitol in 20 minutes.

He also said that he believed that Pentagon officials’ concerns about optics were misguided and that forces needed to be quickly sent to the Capitol to help repel the rioters.

“Seconds mattered,” Walker added. “Minutes mattered. They made a difference.”

Walker said that Pentagon officials placed restrictions before Jan. 6 on his ability to deploy troops and called it “unusual.” He noted that military officials had not raised concerns about optics in the summer, when the National Guard was deployed in Washington to help quell violence that erupted as racial justice protests were underway across the country.

The restrictions on the Guard on Jan. 6 were put in place because of aggressive tactics by the Guard during the June deployment that drew criticism, said Robert Salesses, a senior Defense Department official testifying at the hearing. He said that the secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy, and other military officials delayed making a decision Jan. 6 about whether to deploy forces because they wanted to know more about what they would be doing.

Their testimony came at the latest bipartisan investigative hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Rules and Administration Committee.

Meanwhile, Capitol Police say they have uncovered intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the US Capitol on Thursday.

The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that Trump will rise again to power on March 4. That was the original presidential inauguration day until 1933, when it was moved to Jan. 20.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security also sent a joint intelligence bulletin to local law enforcement officials Tuesday warning that a group of militia extremists had discussed trying to take control of the Capitol on March 4 and encouraging thousands of people to come to D.C. to try to remove Democrats from power.

There has been a noticeable decline in online activity on some social media platforms surrounding efforts on March 4, and there was already considerably less online chatter than during the lead-up to Jan. 6, a day that Trump repeatedly had promoted for a his rally and encouraged thousands to come to the nation’s capital.

Several QAnon groups still operating on the social media messaging platform Telegram warned followers to stay away from any events on March 4, claiming it was a setup for Trump supporters.