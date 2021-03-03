Mass. reports 54,855 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 54,855 to 1,868,847, state officials reported Wednesday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Tuesday, when 44,340 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 81.3 percent of the 2,298,600 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 1,281,680 first shots and 587,167 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 15,000 deaths in the state.

Advertisement

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.