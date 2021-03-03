In bid to hike minimum wage, stimulus snag is only a setback, not a basis for retreat

The Senate parliamentarian has ruled that the $15 minimum wage hike can’t be achieved through budget reconciliation (“Stimulus poised to pass in House,” Page A1, Feb. 27). That’s a setback, but it’s hardly a basis for retreat.

The current $7.25 federal minimum wage, unchanged since 2009, is indefensible, especially in one of the wealthiest countries in the world. In 2021, following years of relentless Republican resistance to an increase, a full-time worker making the federal minimum wage earns $15,080 a year. It’s the lowest rate, in terms of purchasing power, among leading industrial nations. And while corporations and their political enablers continue to oppose a $15 minimum, a Pew poll tells us that Americans favor the increase by a 2-1 margin.