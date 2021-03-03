In bid to hike minimum wage, stimulus snag is only a setback, not a basis for retreat

The Senate parliamentarian has ruled that the $15 minimum wage hike can’t be achieved through budget reconciliation (“Stimulus poised to pass in House,” Page A1, Feb. 27). That’s a setback, but it’s hardly a basis for retreat.
The current $7.25 federal minimum wage, unchanged since 2009, is indefensible, especially in one of the wealthiest countries in the world. In 2021, following years of relentless Republican resistance to an increase, a full-time worker making the federal minimum wage earns $15,080 a year. It’s the lowest rate, in terms of purchasing power, among leading industrial nations. And while corporations and their political enablers continue to oppose a $15 minimum, a Pew poll tells us that Americans favor the increase by a 2-1 margin.
Meanwhile, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, job losses as a result of the increase would be “very minimal, if anything.” It’s apt to recall that in 1933, FDR said, “No business which depends for existence on paying less than living wages to its workers has any right to continue in this country.” Now, almost 90 years later, with millions of working families, year after year, struggling to pay rent and put food on the table, that message rings truer than ever.
Michael Felsen
Jamaica Plain
The writer served as the US Department of Labor’s New England regional solicitor from 2010 to 2018. His office was responsible for enforcing federal minimum wage and overtime laws, among others.