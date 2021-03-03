Deaths at downtown worksite highlight unconscionable lack of city oversight

Re “Firm tied to deaths didn’t reveal violations: Fatalities raise questions on safety and city oversight” (Page A1, Feb. 27): This story is infuriating. Why should we be surprised to find that a company that doesn’t adhere to safety standards or pay fines would not tell the City of Boston that when applying for a permit? Yet the city seems a bit surprised.

Then there’s this: “The city could not say how many permits it has denied, saying it has no way to track this.” What? So, besides not finding out what a basic Google search might tell them about companies, they also can’t say whether they’ve ever made any decisions at all. So much for creating good processes and managing safety.