fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

No vaccination yet? That’s right, ‘we are just essential workers’

Updated March 3, 2021, 52 minutes ago
Pat Molan, 79, leaves the Hannaford Supermarket pharmacy in Taunton after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 1.
Pat Molan, 79, leaves the Hannaford Supermarket pharmacy in Taunton after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 1.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

I was fortunate to receive my first COVID-19 vaccination last month (due to age and health issues). One of the few places I go during the pandemic is the supermarket, where I make the occasional trip. While chatting with the man behind the fish counter, I found out that he and his fellow grocery store workers have not been able to receive vaccinations. When I expressed surprise and dismay, he said, “Yes, we are just essential workers.”

This is wrong. We must protect those who take care of us.

Karen Andres

Newton Centre

Boston Globe video