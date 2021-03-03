No vaccination yet? That’s right, ‘we are just essential workers’

I was fortunate to receive my first COVID-19 vaccination last month (due to age and health issues). One of the few places I go during the pandemic is the supermarket, where I make the occasional trip. While chatting with the man behind the fish counter, I found out that he and his fellow grocery store workers have not been able to receive vaccinations. When I expressed surprise and dismay, he said, “Yes, we are just essential workers.”

This is wrong. We must protect those who take care of us.