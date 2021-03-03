Home repair column returns with renovation expert at helm

Today, the Boston Globe reintroduces a popular series that answers homeowner questions about projects or problems related to their homes. This new iteration is called Ask the Remodeler, and when I was asked to be the point person for your questions, I jumped at the chance. During my career in the building and remodeling industry, it’s become clear that while every home is different, all of our houses share many of the same issues. I’m eager to hear about your house-related hopes and dreams, and all of the unexpected problems that can vex and test a homeowner’s resolve. Over time, I hope to address many of your concerns, inspire fresh solutions, and help both letter writers and all of you reading at home.

My name is Mark Philben, and I’ve worked with Charlie Allen Renovations, a residential remodeling company in Cambridge, for two decades. I haven’t always been a remodeler; I first cut my teeth in the building trades doing new-home construction during the booming ’80s. While that was a great way to learn construction techniques, it lacked diversity and creativity. I went from new-home construction directly into residential remodeling, which felt far more challenging and rewarding. The challenges, especially here in New England where so much of our housing stock is older (even “historic”), are obvious: bringing modern amenities into existing homes without losing period charm is quite a bit different than building new. I also found that working directly with homeowners from start to finish, while sometimes stressful, was greatly rewarding. Ultimately, the satisfaction from transforming someone’s existing home into a new space that better fit his or her needs and desires was intoxicating. I knew I had found my niche.