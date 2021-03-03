Bruins’ Charlie Coyle out vs. Capitals because of COVID-19 protocols

It was a pleasant run of COVID-19 health and safety for the Bruins.
They went 47 days without having someone on the NHL’s COVID protocol list. But at 5 p.m. Wednesday, two hours before dropping the puck against the Capitals at TD Garden, the Bruins placed center Charlie Coyle on the list. No immediate update was available regarding the issue that placed Coyle on the list.
Coyle, who scored twice in Sunday’s win over the Rangers, was present at the morning skate. He was in his usual third-line role, between Trent Frederic and Craig Smith. The Weymouth product went 10 games without a goal, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 21, before he scored against the Flyers in Lake Tahoe. He has a 5-3—8 line in 19 games.
Boston last had a player on the COVID-19 list on Jan. 14, when Karson Kuhlman spent the first two days of the season on it. The list was three players long on Tuesday — a season low — but included three high-profile players: Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, San Jose’s Tomas Hertl, and Nashville’s Ryan Johansen.
Being on the COVID-19 list does not mean a player has contracted the virus. A player can be placed on the list because of, among other factors, an initial positive test that is not confirmed; isolation for symptoms; quarantine because of exposure to COVID-19-positive individuals; travel quarantine; and of course, a confirmed positive test.
