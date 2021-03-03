Bruins’ Charlie Coyle out vs. Capitals because of COVID-19 protocols

It was a pleasant run of COVID-19 health and safety for the Bruins.

They went 47 days without having someone on the NHL’s COVID protocol list. But at 5 p.m. Wednesday, two hours before dropping the puck against the Capitals at TD Garden, the Bruins placed center Charlie Coyle on the list. No immediate update was available regarding the issue that placed Coyle on the list.

Coyle, who scored twice in Sunday’s win over the Rangers, was present at the morning skate. He was in his usual third-line role, between Trent Frederic and Craig Smith. The Weymouth product went 10 games without a goal, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 21, before he scored against the Flyers in Lake Tahoe. He has a 5-3—8 line in 19 games.