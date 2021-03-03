Cameron Swartz sizzles for BC women in ACC tournament win over Pitt

The 13th-seeded Eagles (7-11) will take on fifth-seeded Syracuse (12-7) in a second-round matchup at 2:30 p. m. Thursday, one week after the Orange bounced BC, 92-75, in the Carrier Dome.

Junior Cameron Swartz submitted a scintillating 33-point performance to carry the Boston College women’s basketball team to a 67-56 victory over Pittsburgh in the first round of the ACC Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Greensboro, N.C.

Pitt (5-14) scored the game’s first basket, but Swartz, who hit 4 of 8 3-pointers, and made a career-best 15 of 16 free throws, sparked a 12-0 BC run by scoring nine straight points.

“I’ve never shot 16 free throws in a game, but I knew that, every time I stepped up to the line, I came in with confidence and was like ‘I’m going to hit this,’” said Swartz, a 5-foot-11 guard from Marietta, Ga. who transferred from Colorado to BC prior to last season.

Swartz’s 33 points surpassed her previous career-high of 27 and tied the program record for points in the ACC Tournament, set by Mickel Picco in 2008. She also set a conference record for a first-round game. The previous mark was 32, held by Lyndra Littles of Virginia (2007 vs. Clemson) and Jamie Cherry of North Carolina (2017 vs. Pitt).

“[Swartz] was seeing a big basket out there today, and I hope that’s the way she sees it this whole tournament,” said BC coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee.

The Eagles, who led by as many as 17 points, scored 15 points off of 11 Panther turnovers in the first half. After BC led by 15 points with 3:31 left in the second quarter, Pitt answered with a 13-0 spurt led by Jayla Everett to close within two, 28-26, at halftime.

BC junior forward Taylor Soule, named a a first-team All-ACC selection on Tuesday, picked up two early fouls and was held scoreless in seven first-half minutes. Although she finished the game with 4 points and 5 rebounds, she made her presence felt as the Eagles outscored the Panthers by 23 when she was on the court.

Swartz opened the second half by hitting her fourth 3-pointer, marking the second straight game she’s made as many.

BC forced 22 Pitt turnovers and and was 19 of 22 from the free-throw line.







