COVID robs high school and college athletes of some joys they can never get back

All that said and understood, please allow me a moment to shine a light on COVID-19′s impact on team sports — a small but critical slice of everyday Americana that’s been erased from the lives of so many young people over the last 12 months. Our high school and college juniors and seniors have lost seasons they will never get back.

Everything must be viewed in perspective, because there has never been a time quite like this. Those blessed with good health, employment, and family support can’t complain or demonstrate impatience. There’s real suffering all around us, so we all need to suck it up and wait for the pandemic to play itself out.

Mock me if you want, but I remember a time in my life when losing a season of varsity baseball or basketball would have made me feel like my life was ruined. And in these days when we are surrounded by so much real suffering and economic doom, I cannot get the damage done to student-athletes out of my head. I feel for them.

It’s a situation that would have plunged me into teen darkness when I was a high school athlete.

Some scholastic and collegiate programs have come back in revised and limited forms, but it’s not the same. Many of the joys and lifelong memories that come with playing for your school have been lost for these young people.

It’s a small sacrifice when compared with the agony of the death of a loved one, but it is real loss nonetheless. If you played basketball with the same friends from elementary school into high school — and planned on winning a state title this year — that opportunity is gone and it is never coming back.

There were no spring sports for high school or college teams in 2020. The Ivy League has wiped out all of its conference play through the spring of 2021. EMass high school football was erased in the fall of 2020, and now scholastic gridders are practicing — some in snow and ice — for a modified spring season. Participants in all sports are taking new risks to have any semblance of a season.

Meanwhile, there are no state high school basketball or hockey tournaments — no kids looking forward to going to the Garden for EMass finals next week.

Take away these moments and you take away so much of the exuberance of youth. You have no Glory Days, no Friday Night Lights, no Hoosiers.

Fifty years ago, when I was a bench-warmer for the Groton High boys’ varsity basketball team, we traveled to Westborough to play St. Mary’s of Worcester, needing to win three Central Mass. tourney games to make it to the small-school state championship at the vaunted old Boston Garden.

St. Mary’s was coached by Togo Palazzi, who’d played in the NBA after an All-America career at Holy Cross. Togo was a big, tough guy who had gone toe-to-toe with Wilt Chamberlain.

The thing I remember most about that night was halftime, when we heard Togo screaming at his team through the walls of our locker room. Evidently, Togo was not satisfied with St. Mary’s 4-point lead. I can’t say what impact his fiery speech had on the St. Mary’s players, but I know it scared the hell out of us. St. Mary’s jumped to a 19-point lead in the third quarter and beat us by 5.

Groton didn’t make it to the Garden until 2004, when it lost to Walpole in the Division 2 state championship. On that same day, on the same parquet floor, the Walpole girls won the Division 2 state championship, beating Hampshire. A quick check of the official MIAA program revealed a Thornton on each Walpole squad; siblings Tyler and Molly Thornton each went home with a state championship. Must have been a joyful Sunday night at the Thornton household.

That’s the stuff that happens in high school and college team sports. Wins. Losses. Cheers. Tears. It’s what kept many of us going in some of those difficult years.

And now so much of it is gone: Making signs to paste on the walls at school … looking forward to the game all through the school day … whispering and passing notes in class … locker room banter … bus rides with teammates … cheerleaders … pep rallies … trays of orange slices … team dinners … cups of water from the Gatorade bucket … shared towels on the bench … huddles … your parents and friends watching from the stands … nicknames and inside jokes that only you and your teammates understand … the last time in your life that you seem to be free of real-world concerns.

It’s been a year of tremendous loss, fear, and uncertainty, not all of which can be measured by mortalities, vaccination rates, and economic indexes. Don’t underestimate what’s been taken away from so many of our young people.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.