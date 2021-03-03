David Krejci and Matt Grzelcyk return to Bruins lineup

Grzlecyk, paired with Brandon Carlo at even strength, worked his usual spot on the No. 1 power play point. Krejci, with second-line mates Nick Ritchie and Jake DeBrusk, was on the No. 2 power play unit.

▪ David Krejci and Matt Grzelcyk returned to the lineup after a few weeks of battling lower-body injuries. Krejci missed the last four games, while Grzelcyk missed the last seven (and has played in six of Boston’s 19 games).

Snapping home a few loose pucks before the Bruins (12-5-2) host the Capitals (12-5-4) for the first time this season:

The morning rushes:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie-David Krejci-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith

Sean Kuraly-Jack Studnicka-Chris Wagner

Defense

Jakub Zboril-Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzlecyk-Brandon Carlo

Jarred Tinordi-Connor Clifton

Goal

Tuukka Rask

Jaroslav Halak

▪ Jack Studnicka lined up as the No. 4 center, with two heavy-duty wingers in Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner. Studnicka is not expected to be a shutdown defender, but will continue to train at center. “He’s played very well in the middle,” coach Bruce Cassidy noted after Tuesday’s practice. “More noticeable than he was on the wing.”

▪ The Capitals are going for their fourth win in a row, and come to Causeway Street 6-1-1 in their last eight.

▪ If Zdeno Chara scores tonight, it will be his second goal as a visitor in Boston, and first since Nov. 28, 1999, when he was an Islander. Chara’s last visit here wearing enemy colors: March 16, 2006, with Ottawa. Some three-and-a-half months later, he signed in Boston for five years and $37.5 million. The Senators chose to pay Wade Redden instead of Chara, and made the Stanley Cup Final the following year.

▪ The Capitals got a boost at practice Tuesday when No. 1 center Evgeny Kuznetsov returned to practice. He had missed the last two games with an upper body injury.

▪ Defenseman Jarred Tinordi, claimed off waivers from the Predators, was set to make his Bruins debut next to Connor Clifton. He wears No. 84, which is in use for the first time here. According to data on Hockey Reference, the Bruins have not used 11 sweater numbers in regular-season games (66, 69, 78, 85, 87, or anything 93 or higher).

Going down a “fun with numbers” rabbit hole:

Montreal has used all but eight sweater numbers from 1 to 99. The Canadiens, oddly enough, have never issued a No. 50.

Tied with the Bruins for second-most numbers used (all but 11) the Rangers, who had a high-profile 99 (Gretzky), 77 (Esposito) and 68 (Jagr) come through town. If you can remember a lot of high Rangers numbers, they have used all digits between 86 and 97.

The other Original Six teams have used all but 13 (Chicago) and 17 (Toronto, Detroit).

Tinordi, by the way, became the 12th NHL player to wear No. 84, and the Bruins became the 12th team to issue it.

