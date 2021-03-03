Former All-Star center fielder Herrera returns to Phillies with apology

After playing in his first game with the Philadelphia Phillies since his arrest on domestic violence charges two years ago, Odúbel Herrera apologized and vowed he’s a better person. “I feel sorry because I made a big mistake,” Herrera said. “I know some people are not going to forgive me, and I understand that. I spent the last two years earning [my girlfriend’s] trust back and I’m grateful she forgave me. Now, I would like to have the same opportunity with my teammates, our fans and the Phillies family.” The former All-Star center fielder was 1 for 3 with a single and stolen base in a 4-2 loss to Toronto. He played right field, and manager Joe Girardi said he “looked pretty normal.” Herrera had last played on May 26, 2019. He was suspended for the remainder of the season under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. The charges against Herrera were dismissed, and he was assigned outright to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Jan. 16 last year and wasn’t part of the 60-player pool for the shortened season.…The Cubs finalized an $800,000, one-year contract with reliever Ryan Tepera , a deal that allows him to earn up to $1.75 million, and opened a roster spot by designating righthander Duane Underwood Jr. for assignment. The 33-year-old also played for Chicago last season, going 0-1 with a 3.92 ERA in 21 games. The righthander limited lefty batters to a .188 average (6 for 32).

The list of players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol dropped to a season-low three, despite the additions of Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby and Nashville’s Ryan Johansen. San Jose’s Tomas Hertl is the only other player on the list after entering his seventh day in the protocol. The Nashville Predators have placed defenseman Ryan Ellis and forward Luke Kunin on injured reserve. Ellis will be out up to six weeks with an upper-body injury. Kunin is expected to miss two to four weeks with a lower-body injury.

SOCCER

Manchester City pushes win streak to 21

Manchester City extended its extraordinary winning run to 21 games by scoring three goals from the 80th minute to beat Wolverhampton, 4-1, and move 15 points clear in the Premier League. Gabriel Jesus netted twice from close range and Riyad Mahrez added another goal to cap a period of incessant pressure by City after Wolves equalized in the 61st minute through Conor Coady’s header — the visitors’ first touch in City’s box … D.C. United is close to reacquiring Argentine midfielder Lucas Rodríguez after a one-year absence, people close to the discussions said. In 2019, his only season with Washington, Rodríguez, 23, had six goals and three assists as a full-time starter and scored the team’s only playoff goal. His loan from Argentine club Estudiantes expired after the season, and the sides were unable to reach an agreement on a loan extension or a permanent transfer. It is unclear whether he would rejoin United on loan or transfer.

MISCELLANY

Rublev moves on in Rotterdam

Andrey Rublev advanced to the second round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam by beating American qualifier Marcos Giron 7-6 (7-1), 6-3. The fourth-seeded Rublev won after he was pushed hard by Giron as the first set went with serve, before breaking the American twice in the second set. It was Rublev’s first match since he was beaten by fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open quarterfinals. Eighth-seeded Stan Wawrinka’s disappointing start to the season continued as he was beaten 6-4, 7-5 by Karen Khachanov following a second-round exit at the Australian Open. Alex de Minaur won an all-Australian match against John Millman, 6-1, 6-4 to set up a second-round meeting with Kei Nishikori. Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz defeated experienced French player Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) … In her first match since September, former US Open finalist Madison Keys beat Belinda Bencic, 6-4, 6-1 at the Qatar Open. Keys hit 24 winners against 13 for the sixth-seeded Bencic, who was coming off a loss to Iga Swiatek in the final of the Adelaide International on Saturday. Australian Open quarterfinalist Jessica Pegula won against Wang Qiang, 6-3, 6-1 in their first-round match. Pegula came through three rounds of qualifying. The 56th-ranked Laura Siegemund overcame a 33-place rankings gap to Elena Rybakina as she won 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5). Also, Ons Jabeur beat Anna Blinkova, 6-2, 6-2 … … Nelly Jepkosgei, a leading runner in the 800 meters, has been banned for three years for faking a car accident to give her an excuse for missing a drug test. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping and misconduct cases, said in its ruling that Jepkosgei claimed her sister had been hospitalized after a “serious car accident” in Kenya and she had rushed to see her. That was Jepkosgei’s explanation for why she hadn’t been at home when doping testers visited on March 18, 2020, at a time when the former Diamond League race winner had listed herself as available. The AIU ruling said Jepkosgei admitted the deception after the Kenyan anti-doping agency investigated her claims … This year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand is set to be postponed until 2022 because of continued uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the sport’s governing body said. World Rugby cited the “challenging global COVID-19 landscape” in its recommendation to delay the tournament, scheduled Sept. 18 to Oct. 16.

