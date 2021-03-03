Former Red Sox ace Jon Lester to have thyroid gland removed

Martinez said the 37-year-old pitcher is expected to be back at camp in 5-7 days.

Lester will leave spring training in West Palm Beach, Fla., and fly to New York for the procedure.

Washington Nationals lefthander Jon Lester will have surgery to have a thyroid gland removed, manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday.

In 2006, Lester’s rookie season with the Red Sox ended early because he was diagnosed with a form of lymphoma. He had chemotherapy and returned the next season, pitching the World Series clincher against Colorado. In 2008, he became the first Red Sox lefthander to throw a no-hitter since Mel Parnell in 1956.

Advertisement

He went 110-63 with the Red Sox before he was dealt to Oakland at the 2014 trade deadline.

He is entering his 16th year in the majors. Lester was a free agent and joined the Nationals on a $5 million, one-year contract after playing the past six seasons with the Chicago Cubs.