Hirokazu Sawamura ‘excited’ after making first bullpen appearance for Red Sox

A dozen or so teammates and coaches watched the newcomer from Japan, as did a similar number of journalists.

What would usually be an unremarkable event drew quite a crowd.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Under gloomy skies, Hirokazu Sawamura threw 23 pitches to Kevin Plawecki in the bullpen adjacent to the Red Sox clubhouse Wednesday morning.

“It was my first bullpen session ever in the US, and wearing this jersey, the Red Sox jersey,” Sawamura said via a translator. “So I was so excited. But at the same time, I was a little bit nervous.”

Sawamura, who turns 33 in April, had a 2.77 earned run average over nine seasons in Japan. The Sox signed him to a two-year deal last month to bolster their bullpen.

Advertisement

The baseballs used in Japan are slightly different than those made for Major League Baseball. The Japanese ball is tackier, and the seams are lower. Sawamura said he started throwing with the MLB baseball after last season in preparing for a move overseas.

“Very likable guy,” Sox manager Alex Cora said. “I remember when we talked to him in the offseason … he was very honest about what he wanted to do, why he wanted to come here.

“He asked questions, and Chaim [Bloom] got some answers. We talked about the bullpen and the city and everything involved to be part of this organization.”

Cora joked that Sawamura owed him a bottle of wine because he interrupted a weekend away with his girlfriend to take a call from Japan.

Sawamura is wearing No. 22 in spring training but could switch before the start of the season.

Dalbec delivers

Bobby Dalbec homered twice and drove in three runs in a 14-6 rout of the Twins Wednesday. Dalbec has homered three times in eight at-bats this spring, all to right-center and more than 400 feet at Hammond Stadium.

Advertisement

Every Red Sox starter had at least one hit, and it was 12-1 after an eight-run fourth inning.

Kiké Hernández doubled twice, walked, and drove in two runs. J.D. Martinez was 2 for 3 with a two-run double.

“We have a good offensive team,” Cora said. “We believe we’re going to score runs this year.”

Support for Boone

Before taking questions after the game, Cora reacted to the news that Yankees manager Aaron Boone was going into surgery in Tampa to have a pacemaker installed.

“My thoughts and prayers for everything that is going to go on,” Cora said. “He’s one of my best friends in baseball; we were teammates at ESPN. I know he’s going to be fine and we’re going to get back to competing again. Looking forward to seeing him in New York.”

Alex Verdugo has been working out at JetBlue Park, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora says the right fielder won't appear in an exhibition game until Friday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Where’s Verdugo?

Alex Verdugo is healthy but not scheduled to play his first game until Friday.

What gives?

“Getting to know Alex, as far as the swing is, he feels he’s not ready for action although he’s been on the back fields facing a lot of guys,” Cora said. “I told him not to rush. I think Friday [and] Sunday is pretty good for him.

“What I really want is him to go out there and play defense with everybody else. That’s the most important thing. As far as his swing and his health, he’s OK.”

Verdugo is not behind. It’s more preparing in a way he feels most comfortable.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of stuff with Alex about how he feels about his swing,” Cora said. “He has his own routine as far as not hitting outside. He doesn’t want to get caught up hitting pull-side homers. His process is very interesting, and I enjoy talking to him.

“It’s nothing about lack of preparation or other things. He’s building up and it’s part of his program. I’m comfortable with it.”

Mata sidelined

Bryan Mata, the well-regarded 21-year-old righthander, has some soreness behind his biceps and didn’t pitch as scheduled Wednesday. He’s scheduled for an MRI Thursday. “Right now, as it is, there’s nothing serious,” Cora said. “We’re making sure we slow it down the right way.” … Franchy Cordero went through the intake process Tuesday and could be on the field by Thursday. “There’s some catch-up to do,” Cora said … Xander Bogaerts (right shoulder) remains in rehab mode, but the Sox believe he’ll have time to be ready for Opening Day … Jeisson Rosario left the game in the fifth inning when he pulled his left hamstring chasing a fly ball in right field.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.